How Florida Just Made Geoengineering a Felony and Why Your Brain Is the Real Target

Kristy Allen delivers a groundbreaking report on the war being waged in the skies—and the states that are finally fighting back.





For years, the evidence has been in the air: nano-sized metals, aluminum, barium, and strontium sprayed into the atmosphere under the guise of "weather modification." The federal government's own watchdog, the Government Accountability Office, admitted in February 2026 that over 50% of the reports filed with NOAA on weather modification contain errors. Missing maps. Incomplete data. A system that cannot even track what it's releasing into the air you breathe.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.



