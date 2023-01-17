https://gettr.com/post/p25avqh04e5
1/15/2023 Miles Guo: Now currencies have become the tool to enslave people! No one can stop the decentralization and blockchain-based digitalization of currency!
#currencyDecentralization #blockchain #digitalCurrency
1/15/2023 文贵直播：货币已成为奴役人民的工具！货币去中心化、数字化、区块链化势不可挡！
#货币去中心化 #区块链 #数字货币
