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Slavery In Christianity In Five Parts
The Hard Right View
The Hard Right View
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2 views • December 27, 2021
Atheists are unable to comprehend the truths of the bible. This is illustrated in the most dramatic and extreme manner in the atheist’s arguments about slavery in the Bible. Unfortunately, this systemic ignorance is perpetuated by the atheist’s refusal to look at what the Bible really says when provided in a clear and rational manner as is done here. Hence, they will continue to regurgitate their mistaken views regarding slavery in the Bible. However, if you are a Christian and want to see what the bible says about slavery in a clear and concise way the verses on slavery are provided in four blocs, each focused on a specific aspect.
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godchristianslaverylogicreality
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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