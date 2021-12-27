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Slavery In Christianity In Five Parts
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2 views • December 27, 2021
Atheists are unable to comprehend the truths of the bible. This is illustrated in the most dramatic and extreme manner in the atheist’s arguments about slavery in the Bible. Unfortunately, this systemic ignorance is perpetuated by the atheist’s refusal to look at what the Bible really says when provided in a clear and rational manner as is done here. Hence, they will continue to regurgitate their mistaken views regarding slavery in the Bible. However, if you are a Christian and want to see what the bible says about slavery in a clear and concise way the verses on slavery are provided in four blocs, each focused on a specific aspect.
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