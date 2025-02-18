2/18/25 TRUMP UNIVERSAL PEACE: Via Global Economic Prosperity! Russia Talks, EU Summit Fail, DOGE Legal Win!

2/18/25 Today, TRUMP EO: Radical Transparency across all Gov't Agencies to be Accessible to All Americans! Russia/US Peace talks based on Economic Treaties to insure peace, security & prosperity for both Ukraine & Russia (& defeat CCP/Cartel Babylon). Ratcliffe/CIA operations planning for assault on Cartels. And So Much More! We ARE FREE!





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/





Elon Musk on X

https://x.com/elonmusk

https://x.com/DOGE





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Kash Patel Passes Committee Vote!

Lutnick Confirmed for Commerce:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/watch-live-senate-hold-key-vote-kash-patel/





$4.7T in Disappeared Treasury Payments uncovered by DOGE:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/shocker-4-7-trillion-taxpayer-cash-vanished-govt/





TRUMP EO's 4 Governmental Accountability & Radical Transparency on Gov't Spending:





https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/02/memorandum-for-the-heads-of-executive-departments-and-agencies-7c05/





https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/02/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-reins-in-independent-agencies-to-restore-a-government-that-answers-to-the-american-people/





DOGE EU: USAID Paid for all EU NGO Fraud & Trafficking:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/toot-toot-here-comes-trump-train-calls-eu/





Michelle King Steps Down from Social Security:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/02/18/report-top-social-security-administration-official-steps-down-after-conflict-with-doge/





Zizian Trans Cult uncovered:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/crime/zizian-murders-david-maland-curtis-lind-b2698738.html





Elbridge Colby for DOD Dep Sec 4 Policy:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2025/02/16/exclusive-america-first-leaders-defend-trump-pentagon-nominee-elbridge-colby/



Dane Wigington and Geo-engineering watch:

https://geoengineeringwatch.org/





For further links: https://rumble.com/v6mi53f-21825.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ





Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!



