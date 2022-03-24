【Ukraine Rescue】Xiao Xiao Su Introduces to the Ukrainian Refugees That the Mission of the NFSC Is To Save People and Eliminate the CCP

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/20/2022 Xiao Xiao Su introduces to the Ukrainian refugees that the mission of the NFSC is to save people and eliminate the CCP: Once the CCP is eliminated, all evils in the world will be eradicated and there will be no more wars