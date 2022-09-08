THE WHITE HOUSE BULL OF BASHAN THREATENS CHRISTIANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LOOKING AT THE ANGER OF PRESIDENT BIDEN TOWARDS CHRISTIANS WHO FOLLOWED TRUMP, CALLING THEM FASCISTS!
You In Him Ministries is based on “Christ in You, the Hope of Glory” Scripture—Colossians 1:27. Our ministry is “Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman who needs not to be ashamed, but rightly divides the Word of Truth” (2 Timothy 2:15).