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RT News Report about 'Gonzalo Lira' being Missing - aka Coach Red Pill "CRP" - 041922
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210 views • April 20, 2022
Gonzalo Lira has been missing since April 16, and it is suspected he is picked up by Ukrainian SBU since he criticized Zelensky.
I found this on YT. I've been watching Gonzalo Lira and posted his videos, when possible at Brighteon. I'm sharing this one too.
Thanks to 1990ion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6v7j77eBYys&;ab_channel=1990ion
I found this on YT. I've been watching Gonzalo Lira and posted his videos, when possible at Brighteon. I'm sharing this one too.
Thanks to 1990ion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6v7j77eBYys&;ab_channel=1990ion
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