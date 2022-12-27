Finally! Ukraine Uses SAMPT Air Defense System To Against Russia

US Military News





Dec 24, 2022

In this video, we're finally able to report on a major event that took place over the weekend: Ukraine used the SAMP/T air defense system to destroy a Russian unit that had invaded their territory.





France and Italy will arm Ukraine with a modern SAMP/T mobile anti-aircraft defense weapon, French ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins said.





The Aster 30 SAMP/T is a land-based air defense system effective against high-speed threats such as tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, combat aircraft, and unmanned combat air vehicles. The missile system was developed by Eurosam, jointly owned by MBDA Missile Systems and Thales. It is part of the Aster missile family, which also comprises Aster 15.





