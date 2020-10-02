BREAKING: URGENT PRAYERS NEEDED! PRESIDENT TRUMP JUST TESTED POSITIVE! DEMS REACT HIDEOUSLY!

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From Gateway Pundit; Vile: Democrats Show Their True Colors in Response to Trump Announcing He and Melania Tested Positive for Coronavirus and then from Next News network's Gary Franchi; He reports President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive ans asks us to join him in an urgent prayer. As do I.
Source Links;
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/vile-democrats-show-true-colors-response-trump-announcing-melania-tested-positive-coronavirus/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doPJab6revk
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1311892190680014849?s=19