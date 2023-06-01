Florida Homestead Mini Garden Tour In May With Alex G & Heidi Rose

We took a random walkabout today & filmed a bit of what we have going on in the garden right now ~ What is shown is part of the irrigated field that we have fenced off now to protect the crops from the wild bunnies & wild deer ~ To view on You Tube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tomQDlYFuB0&list=PL0YRFj_c95WdUkkhI3FJyPhVx-_P2fUO3

