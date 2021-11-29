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21 year old OLYMPIC ATHLETE severely injured by PFIZER poison
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490 views • November 29, 2021
Sarah Gigante, an Australian Olympic cyclist, has been severely injured by the Pfizer poison.
Unfortunately, in addition to be fully vaxxxed, she is also now fully brainwashed by the Aussie pro-vaxxx propaganda.
Sarah commented on her injury:
"I simply need to say that vaccines work, and these vaccines particularly save lives. I’m very lucky to have been in a position to be protected towards the horrible illness that’s COVID-19 and I encourage everybody who has the chance to embrace it with open arms and a raised sleeve.”
Her career appears to be over.
In one of her Instagram posts she said that she can't keep up with her mother, during bike rides.
SOURCES:
https://thecovidworld.com/sarah-gigante-fully-vaccinated-olympic-athlete-suffers-myopericarditis-its-been-a-really-rough-few-months-since-tokyo/
https://gramhir.com/profile/slipstreamsarah/4230564716
https://gramhir.com/media/2655143177072222930
https://gramhir.com/media/2708517265565282678
Women's Highlights | BikeExchange Stage 2 | Santos Festival of Cycling 2021 - https://youtu.be/i1VJLQ7EWrc

Mirrored - Boot Camp
Keywords
brainwashedpfizervaxx
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