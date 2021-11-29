21 year old OLYMPIC ATHLETE severely injured by PFIZER poison

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Unfortunately, in addition to be fully vaxxxed, she is also now fully brainwashed by the Aussie pro-vaxxx propaganda.
Sarah commented on her injury:
"I simply need to say that vaccines work, and these vaccines particularly save lives. I’m very lucky to have been in a position to be protected towards the horrible illness that’s COVID-19 and I encourage everybody who has the chance to embrace it with open arms and a raised sleeve.”
Her career appears to be over.
In one of her Instagram posts she said that she can't keep up with her mother, during bike rides.
SOURCES:
https://thecovidworld.com/sarah-gigante-fully-vaccinated-olympic-athlete-suffers-myopericarditis-its-been-a-really-rough-few-months-since-tokyo/
https://gramhir.com/profile/slipstreamsarah/4230564716
https://gramhir.com/media/2655143177072222930
https://gramhir.com/media/2708517265565282678
Women's Highlights | BikeExchange Stage 2 | Santos Festival of Cycling 2021 - https://youtu.be/i1VJLQ7EWrc
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