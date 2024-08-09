BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WEF Reveals Plan to Usher in the 'Financial Great Reset' via False Flag Race Wars
Exposing It All
733 views • 9 months ago

The World Economic Forum in Davos has ordered global authorities stoke the flames of civil unrest and turn communities against each other until violent bloodletting becomes the norm and the streets of Western cities run red with blood.

If you thought the Great Reset was nothing more than a conspiracy theory, you might want to think again.

According to a WEF report, Western nations are responsible for the vast majority of the world’s problems including climate change and colonialism, and in the interests of an equitable future for the world, countries including the UK, US, Canada and Australia must be bought to their knees to allow other regions to rise.

The WEF has infiltrated left-wing governments in Western nations to help with the plan and the results are already playing out before our eyes.

newscivil warfalse flagclimate changeusukcanadaaustralia2030davosriotsworld economic forumtrending newscolonialismwefrace riotsgreat resetkeir starmeruk protestsviolent bloodletting
