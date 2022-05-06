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Bill Gates' GERM Team Lays Out Gameplan for Global Corporate Medical Tyranny Takeover
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110 views • May 06, 2022
Globalist vaccine-pusher Bill Gates has unveiled his GERM team, a supreme medical agency he claims will work with the UN-run World Health Organization to detect outbreaks and prevent pandemics.
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-assembles-un-run-germ-team-to-stop-next-pandemic/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-triumph-of-natural-immunity/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today & Support The Infowar!
Learn more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bill-gates-assembles-un-run-germ-team-to-stop-next-pandemic/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/the-triumph-of-natural-immunity/
https://banned.video/watch?id=6068e6f54749bf7c6f0fcb7b
Visit InfowarsStore.com Today & Support The Infowar!
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