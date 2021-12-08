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Hexicans for Christ - Episode 1: The Greater Reset and The Parable of The Wheat & Tares
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22 views • December 08, 2021
Hexicans for Christ - Episode 1: The Greater Reset and The Parable of The Wheat & Tares
In our first episode we take a look at what is going on in the world today and try to draw some reasonable conclusions.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYxj0nY2kAY
In our first episode we take a look at what is going on in the world today and try to draw some reasonable conclusions.
CREDITS ,, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYxj0nY2kAY
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