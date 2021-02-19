The PCR Test Can Kill You and Can Be Used to Vaccinate You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
09 Feb 2021
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains how and why the PCR test kills and how it can be used to deliver a vaccine to those who have declined vaccinations. Is this happening already?
For more unbiased news about other important matters, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.com