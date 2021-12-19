© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Pandemic of the Vaccinated', Omicron Planned Release Possible Evidence
Follow
1
Share
Report
160 views • December 19, 2021
The Highwire's Jaxen Report reveals some intriguing details of the Omicron variant. Details from the sequencing may be evidence of this variant purposefully released at this time by the evolution indicators of the sequence.
CREDIT The Highwire, Jaxen Report
thehighwire.com
CREDIT The Highwire, Jaxen Report
thehighwire.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.