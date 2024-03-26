Ragin Cajun can't unsee Biden's Poll Numbers: 'We might be Committing Suicide'

Jesse Watters | Democrat strategist James Carville is warning that the Biden re-election campaign is oversaturated with "preachy females." 🤣 People cant appreciate how BAD Bidens poll numbers are. It's like every time he sees a new poll drop, its like seeing his grandmother naked. You cant unsee that.





https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1772429743519826022?s=20