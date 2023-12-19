Create New Account
Rabbit Lean-tos
TheLivingARTs
10 Subscribers
58 views
Published Yesterday

No surprise that our bunny grass houses didn't last long. They all seemed to like the remains of the grass houses as lean-tos, so we made them more permanent lean-tos. Somehow I didn't press record when I was recording Clove and Ginger so you just get to see Parsley and Sunny checking out there new lean-tos. For more information see our blog post

Keywords
rabbitsrabbit hutchbackyard husbandryraising meet rabbitsbunny grass housesrabbit lean-tos

