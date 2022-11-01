The Physical Application of Spiritual Preparedness | John Dyslin & Robert Breaker (10/25/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with independent preacher Robert Breaker about the nature of the physical and spiritual realms. John shares his thoughts about the great importance of being spiritually prepared for days of trial and tribulation, and how this spiritual preparedness affects the progression of events in the physical world around us.
Watch the full interview: https://youtu.be/ivpxbsjFwdY
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
Robert Breaker's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Robertbreaker3
