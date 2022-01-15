DR. COWAN, DR. KAUFMAN & DR. STEFAN LANKA: THE DEATH OF GERM THEORY (AND THE TRUTH ABOUT DUESBERG)

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B - 2020 🍀
B
3079 subscribers
From Dr.TomCowan December 9th, 2021. - https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKhPe3mjWTP0/
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Dr. Lanka: "All scientists who think they are working with viruses in laboratories are actually working with typical particles of specific dying tissues of cells which were prepared in a special way. They believe that those tissues and cells are dying because they were infected by a virus. In reality, the infected cells and tissues were dying because they were starved and poisoned as a consequence of the experiments in a lab."
Stefan Lanka's papers on the virus misconception:
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-1.pdf
http://wissenschafftplus.de/uploads/article/wissenschafftplus-the-virus-misconception-part-2.pdf
Dr. Lanka has already proven that the virus theory is false! - .. Nuremberg Investigation??
https://bitchute.com/video/EEImXVzWsuSN/
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URGENTLY NEEDED: Truthers to Wake up Half-truthers Capable of Disseminating This Paramount COVID Truth
https://snooze2awaken.com/2021/02/21/urgently-needed-truthers-to-wake-up-half-truthers-capable-of-disseminating-this-paramount-covid-truth/
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The History Of Science - Dr. Stefan Lanka (MUST-WATCH)
https://bitchute.com/video/L8TUdS79uufE/
Debunking Bossche and Bigtree (and the likes) | What Really Makes You Ill ? | David Parker |
https://bitchute.com/video/9jcPAl4Jz3se/
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Dr. Lanka's control experiments refute the cytopathic effect of 'viruses':
Dr. Lanka has already proven that the virus theory is false! - .. Nuremberg Investigation??
https://bitchute.com/video/EEImXVzWsuSN/
Dr. Lanka: the SEVEN REBUTTALS of the virus claim | (Nothing spreads BUT fear)
https://bitchute.com/video/o63mObldrV2L/
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Stefan Lanka & Tom Cowan Talk About 'Virology'
https://bitchute.com/video/5k1CjiGckQLB/
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THE ANTIBODY THEORY IS FALSE - SCIENTISM ONCE AGAIN DOMINATES OVER LOGIC AND COMMON SENSE
https://bitchute.com/video/A6Abxkzmm54D/
DR. ELENI PAPADOPULOS - THE EMPEROR'S NEW VIRUS - HIV WAS NEVER PROVEN TO EXIST
https://bitchute.com/video/MVabU0seKNMH/
NANCY TURNER BANKS DEBUNKS THE CONTAGIOUS VIRUS MYTH
https://bitchute.com/video/knNPsk0JEr6f/
John Rappoport - the HIV Myth (2009), Orange County, CA
https://bitchute.com/video/twZ803ZcWN5l/
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DR. HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE FINE STRUCTURE OF THE LIVING CELL - 1977
https://bitchute.com/video/n9fxVUlyZpJ0/
HAROLD HILLMAN ON THE CELLULAR STRUCTURE OF THE MAMMALIAN BRAIN
https://bitchute.com/video/JAKoFu75Hml0/
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NOCEBO - 'She Had All The Classic Symptoms..(imprinted in the subconscious) - Wire In The Blood
https://bitchute.com/video/4pJzyNCriKAF/
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Virus? What Virus? - Dr Mark Bailey's Slam Dunk 😷 🤒
https://bitchute.com/video/xA017ffmfwst/
HOW MANY PEOPLE ARE COVID (FALSE) POSITIVE? ZERO!! (DR. TOM COWAN)
https://bitchute.com/video/ji7B0DbOxxKP/
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Dr. S. Lanka: Misinterpretation Virus (ENG)
https://bitchute.com/video/SEA2QAz6UfWe/
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Terrain vs Germ Theory for Beginners | Dr. Andrew Kaufman
https://bitchute.com/video/8RFQSZXyCkic/
The Cause Of All Diseases - Bechamp vs. Pasteur
https://bitchute.com/video/YdiNTLXG6bve/
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Immanuel Project - O.R.I., No. 01: bioweapons - the myth of man-made pathogens 🇬🇧
https://bitchute.com/video/gzsrsFp2qBZK/
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Celia Farber on the PCR test (and Kary Mullis, with whom she worked as an investigative journalist)
🍀 https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-the-covid-19-test-meant-to-detect-a-virus/
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