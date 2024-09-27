BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Photonic Energy Medicine For EMF Mitigation & Natural Healing
163 views • 7 months ago

Blood is vital to our health, and since it's primarily made of water, understanding the role of water in the body is crucial. Is blood driven solely by the heart? For years, it was believed that water merely transported essential molecules, but as explained in Gerald Pollack’s book, The Fourth Phase of Water, water plays a much larger role. Our cells contain "fourth phase" or exclusion-zone (EZ) water, which is gel-like and clings to solids inside the cell, making it fundamentally different from liquid water. This phase of water is also key to driving blood flow.

Red blood cells rely on their surface area to deliver oxygen efficiently, but when they clump together due to a phenomenon called rouleaux formation, this process is hindered. This can lead to compromised organ function, poor temperature regulation, reduced detoxification, and eventually, disease.

In this essential episode, Dr. Marlene Siegel demonstrates how frequencies impact cellular function, red blood cells, and the 4th phase of water, showing how these factors affect overall health.

God designed our bodies to heal naturally, but artificial EMFs are disrupting that balance. Visit www.essentialenergy.us to learn how you can condition your cells and combat EMF toxicity, allowing your body to heal naturally and achieve optimal health.

alternative medicineemf protectiondetoxificationholistic healingnatural healingvibrationbloodchronic diseaseintegrative medicineenergy medicinelive blood analysisez watercellular healthblood oxygenred blood cellsfrequency medicinerouleaux4th phase of watermitochondrial healthemf toxicity
