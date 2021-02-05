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Straight Talk: Dan Lok's Bait and Switch Revealed (plus a shocker at the end!)
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62 views • February 05, 2021
Dan Lok and Desmond Soon have been trashing network marketing for over a year. They claim to hate MLM, and they claim that they're "dispelling the myths"... There's just one problem, and it's that his videos are nothing more than a "bait and switch" for you to go buy his stuff instead...
Here's exactly what it is: His pitch is that you 'need' to first develop a high income skill (i.e. selling expensive products/services), and only then should you do business.
He's corralling the multilevel marketing industry, finding 'faults' with it, and then pitching his own "high income skills" course as the solution.
But that's not all he's doing... In fact, he just revealed his own hypocrisy! His hidden intention is about to finally show itself... And it's a shocker. Folks, I can't make this stuff up.
BONUS - want to learn high-ticket sales without having to pay his hefty $2500 fee? I'll teach it to you in this video. (It's not hard.)
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
Here's exactly what it is: His pitch is that you 'need' to first develop a high income skill (i.e. selling expensive products/services), and only then should you do business.
He's corralling the multilevel marketing industry, finding 'faults' with it, and then pitching his own "high income skills" course as the solution.
But that's not all he's doing... In fact, he just revealed his own hypocrisy! His hidden intention is about to finally show itself... And it's a shocker. Folks, I can't make this stuff up.
BONUS - want to learn high-ticket sales without having to pay his hefty $2500 fee? I'll teach it to you in this video. (It's not hard.)
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
Keywords
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