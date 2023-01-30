https://gettr.com/post/p26pkk8b0a2

1/29/2023 Miles Guo: What Xi Jinping and the CCP fear the most is that they are going broke! 29 million Chinese people have been killed by the COVID disaster created by Xi Jinping and the CCP, and the number of slaves available for the CCP to exploit is decreasing; Covid vaccine indemnifications on a large scale are also expected. The U.S. is planning to seize the overseas assets of Xi and other CCP cadres. How can those CCP coffin-dodgers not be scared?

#fearofXijinping #massivecapitalflight #vaccinedisaster #humanmine #Chinadeathtoll #assetseizure





1/29/2023文贵直播：习近平和共产党最害怕的就是他们快没钱了！习和中共制造的病毒疫苗灾难已致2900万中国人丧生，可供中共压榨的奴隶越来越少，加上可预见的疫苗赔偿，以及美国对习和中共的海外资产即将进行的查封，共产党老杂毛们能不恐惧吗？

#习近平的恐惧 #资金大逃亡 #疫苗大赔偿 #人矿 #中国死亡数字 #资产查封



