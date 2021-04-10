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Episode 145 - The Truth About Georgia’s Election Integrity Law
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20 views • April 10, 2021
In March, 2021 the state of Georgia passed an update to their state’s voting laws called the Election Integrity Act of 2021 or, as I prefer to call it, The Easy to Vote; Hard to Cheat Act of 2021. The purpose of the update was to restore confidence in the state’s elections given the shenanigans that went on in Fulton County during the 2020 presidential election.
The typical response from the Democrats was, of course, to tell blatant lies about the law, convey false narratives, feign outrage, and cry racism - in this case, comparing the law to the Jim Crow era.
In this episode I decimate the national Democrat’s false narratives and paint it for what it is – just another manipulative maneuver to feed to their ignorant, head-in-the-sand voter base and their friends in the compliant media who, of course parrot their message without question.
The typical response from the Democrats was, of course, to tell blatant lies about the law, convey false narratives, feign outrage, and cry racism - in this case, comparing the law to the Jim Crow era.
In this episode I decimate the national Democrat’s false narratives and paint it for what it is – just another manipulative maneuver to feed to their ignorant, head-in-the-sand voter base and their friends in the compliant media who, of course parrot their message without question.
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