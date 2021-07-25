Pay day: Dr. Dre ordered to drop almost $300,000 a month in spousal support to ex Nicole Young

#Dre #Divorce #MGTOW



More like nuthin’ but a 300G thang…



Andre Romelle Young, better known as Dr. Dre and a co-founding member of N.W.A., has been ordered to temporarily pay his estranged wife Nicole Young almost $3.5 million a year in spousal support, which breaks down to almost $300,000 a month, according to reports from Page Six, The Blast and Radar Online. Representatives for Dre were not immediately available for comment.



Nicole Young filed to end the pair’s 24-year marriage in June 2020. They have two adult children together, ages 19 and 23. The contentious divorce proceedings have included Young accusing her hip-hop mogul husband of domestic abuse, which he has denied. Young also claims that she was forced to sign a prenuptial agreement before their 1996 wedding. Whether this prenup is enforceable is a main point of contention, Billboard notes, as Young’s legal team claims that Dre “tore up” the agreements in her presence, and that Young never received a copy of the original prenup.



New legal documents from a court hearing this week obtained by The Blast note that the “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” rapper and Beats Electronics co-founder had been ordered to pay $293,306 per month to his ex, which is due on the first of every month, on a temporary basis until the pair can negotiate the terms of their final divorce settlement.



It reads: “[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021.”



What’s more, these payments are ordered to continue until Nicole Young “remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership,” or the death of either party. Dre is also covering her health insurance, which will be comparable to the coverage she had during their marriage. The judge also ordered Dre to “continue paying the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes.”



The Moneyist: I’m worth $3 million, and separating from my much wealthier partner of 33 years. What kind of financial settlement can I expect?



The Youngs are part of a recent wave of high-profile, wealthy couples coming to a close.