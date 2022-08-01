Grayson's Holistic Anatomy Part 01 - The First Step in True Healing is Believing in Yourself

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





[May 27, 2022]

Grayson reviews his learning experience as he discovered a more holistic way to employ the foundational tenants that were skipped over so quickly in traditional practice.

Grayson Dart’s work helps to alleviate one of the first obstacles in our journey to optimal health. The things we learned growing up and the myths propagated in society did not teach many of us to believe in our own healing powers.





Grayson’s Holistic Anatomy > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/graysons-holistic-anatomy/





Grayson’s Holistic Consultations > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/contact/





Grayson Dart YouTube > https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbsMYFvE5tCYreJ60Q9_OYg





True Medicine Library > https://www.truemedicinelibrary.com/login





Rumble > https://rumble.com/c/c-1128483





Brand New Tube > https://brandnewtube.com/@DrAndrewKaufman





Odysee > https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f





Bitchute > https://www.bitchute.com/video/bOd1iiQ9nCbi/





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v170gsx-graysons-holistic-anatomy-part-01-the-first-step-in-true-healing-is-believi.html



