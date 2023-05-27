Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It is saddened by the fact that the CCP is so efficient that they can get so much done in this country than the US government officials
3 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2i177jf131

0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

It is saddened by the fact that the CCP is so efficient that they can get so much done in this country than the US government officials.

令人痛心的是，中共的效率如此之高，以至於他們在這個國家能做的事情比美國政府官員還要多。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@waynedupreeshow

@nfscspeaks @nicole7749

@mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket