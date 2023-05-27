https://gettr.com/post/p2i177jf131
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
It is saddened by the fact that the CCP is so efficient that they can get so much done in this country than the US government officials.
令人痛心的是，中共的效率如此之高，以至於他們在這個國家能做的事情比美國政府官員還要多。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.