https://gettr.com/post/p26g0umc69b
01/25/2023 Xiao Shitou and Helen are singing to take down the CCP and they are walking on the frontier of the times!
01/25/2023 小石头和Helen是为灭共而歌唱，他们走在时代的前端。
