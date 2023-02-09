Create New Account
The LORD Is Battling!
His Kingdom Prophecy
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/love-never-never-fails/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD is reconciling everything and bringing us into a place of peace. And there is new power from The LORD for understanding … and standing in the storm.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I show you how you can stay encouraged. Even though our situations might not be fully understood yet, God is calling us to have peace in the storm.

godprayerstranscriptdoug addisonspirit connectioninlight connectionmissing piecesnew ground

