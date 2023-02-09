The LORD Is Battling!

Copyright © Doug Addison.

Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/love-never-never-fails/

Prophet Doug Addison says, "The LORD is reconciling everything and bringing us into a place of peace. And there is new power from The LORD for understanding … and standing in the storm.

In this episode of Spirit Connection, I show you how you can stay encouraged. Even though our situations might not be fully understood yet, God is calling us to have peace in the storm.