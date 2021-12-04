BREAKING: CHRIS CUOMO IS OUT | CNN FIRES its Only Star 'Effective Immediately'

CNN fires its only star 'effective immediately' after law firm reviews secret work for disgraced brother



CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was fired from the network "effective immediately" following the internal review of "a respected law firm," the company announced Saturday.



"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," CNN said in a statement. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.



"{While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate," the statement added.



Cuomo responded to his termination, saying in a statement, "This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother.



"So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN's #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."



Cuomo's firing came after CNN suspended him last week, pending evaluation of his conduct following revelations from the New York attorney general's investigation into his brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.