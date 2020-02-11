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The Two People We're All Related To
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21 views • February 11, 2020
Due to an odd quirk of genetics and some unique evolutionary circumstances, two humans who lived at different times in the distant past managed to pass on a very small fraction of their genomes to you. And to me. To all of us.
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