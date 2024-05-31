The Escalation of the Situation in the Middle East: Highlights of the week May 24 - 30, 2024

▪️The Yemeni Houthis have once again claimed attacks on several vessels in the Arabian, Red and Mediterranean Seas. Although there is no evidence of defeat, the mere fact that attacks are possible is not disputed.

▪️A few days later, the Houthis attacked two more ships in the Indian Ocean and one in the Red Sea. A little later, the Houthis carried out several more combined attacks.

▪️UAV and anti-ship ballistic missile strikes targeted six vessels, three of which were in the Red Sea, two in the Arabian Sea, and one in the Mediterranean Sea. In addition, a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper was shot down in Marib province, the sixth since the beginning of the escalation and the third in May.

▪️On the evening of May 28, air defense alarms sounded in the Eilat area, with two UAVs flying in the direction of Eilat. The drones were launched from Iraq. There were three in total, one apparently fell in the desert or in Jordanian territory.

▪️In total, pro-Iranian militias claimed three UAV launches on Eilat, and one on the port of Haifa. Of the four launches of multiple drones, however, only two flew, and those were intercepted.

▪️In turn, the Israeli air force fired missiles into Homs province in Syria. The hit hit a convoy of pro-Iranian groups near the locality of Al-Furqlus.

▪️Also hit by an Israeli strike was the town of Baniyas, northwest of there in Tartous province. One of the missiles landed on a residential building, killing a minor girl and injuring 13 others.

▪️Meanwhile, pro-Turkish militants from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham carried out several operations in towns where there were earlier protests. Local residents were dissatisfied with the current situation in terrorist-controlled areas.

#video #map #Yemen #Syria #Iraq

@rybar