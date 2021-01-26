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Are COVID Death Numbers Comparing Apples and Oranges? Short Video
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160 views • January 26, 2021
A ten-minute video on the proper historical death numbers to compare the current total of claimed COVID-19 deaths with -- arguing that the 188,000 deaths from pneumonia and influenza on the CDC FluView web site is more appropriate than the smaller 55,000 deaths either from the CDC leading causes of death or the CDC influenza virus death model. ALTHOUGH the proper historical death number could be even larger if a significant number of deaths from heart attacks and other causes are reassigned to COVID.
This is because the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC)’s April 2020 guidance for filling out death certificates for possible COVID-19 related deaths strongly encourages, if not requires, assigning COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death (UCOD) in any death where COVID-19 or the SARS-COV-2 virus may be present, which appears to differ from common historical practice for pneumonia and influenza deaths where pneumonia was frequently treated as a “complication,” a cause of death but not the underlying cause of death.
"Are COVID Death Numbers Comparing Apples and Oranges?"
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This is because the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC)’s April 2020 guidance for filling out death certificates for possible COVID-19 related deaths strongly encourages, if not requires, assigning COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death (UCOD) in any death where COVID-19 or the SARS-COV-2 virus may be present, which appears to differ from common historical practice for pneumonia and influenza deaths where pneumonia was frequently treated as a “complication,” a cause of death but not the underlying cause of death.
"Are COVID Death Numbers Comparing Apples and Oranges?"
Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/are-covid-death-numbers-comparing-apples-and-oranges/
The article contains all references and links.
About Us
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
A search engine for censored web sites and content.
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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