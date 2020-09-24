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U.S. is Losing Economic Cold War with China!
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23 views • September 24, 2020
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This week Stefan Molyneux (our video host) interviews Casey Research Chief Economist Bud Conrad on the current state of the U.S. and global economy, with a specific emphasis on investment implications.
Bud has a more bearish view on nuclear power than Casey Energy Strategist Marin Katusa, so we'll have to interview him soon as well. It's okay that their opinions differ; creative thinking can't occur where different views are not allowed. And Bud's basic analysis is highly consistent with the way Doug himself views things -- which is, in technical economic terms, "pretty darned scary."
This week Stefan Molyneux (our video host) interviews Casey Research Chief Economist Bud Conrad on the current state of the U.S. and global economy, with a specific emphasis on investment implications.
Bud has a more bearish view on nuclear power than Casey Energy Strategist Marin Katusa, so we'll have to interview him soon as well. It's okay that their opinions differ; creative thinking can't occur where different views are not allowed. And Bud's basic analysis is highly consistent with the way Doug himself views things -- which is, in technical economic terms, "pretty darned scary."
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