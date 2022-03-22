© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beachgoers Scramble as Waterspout Makes Landfall in Florida
Follow
0
Share
Report
644 views • March 22, 2022
RT.
A waterspout turned into a mini tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover to avoid the path of destruction.
Take a look at the weather phenomenon in action.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxypzj-beachgoers-scramble-as-waterspout-makes-landfall-in-florida.html
A waterspout turned into a mini tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover to avoid the path of destruction.
Take a look at the weather phenomenon in action.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxypzj-beachgoers-scramble-as-waterspout-makes-landfall-in-florida.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.