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Admits He Shot Russian POWs in the Legs
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148 views • May 02, 2022
Kharkov. Sergei "Chilli" Velichko shot Russian POWs in the legs - while they were tied up and blindfolded. He then put the video on his Instagram - didn't seem wrong then.
- Sergei translated by Inessa. Last part translated by Marine1063
"Russian POWs Tortured by Ukraine" https://www.bitchute.com/video/7VjGAOG0eYeM/
- Sergei translated by Inessa. Last part translated by Marine1063
"Russian POWs Tortured by Ukraine" https://www.bitchute.com/video/7VjGAOG0eYeM/
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