Divine Mercy Prayer Snippet
His Lioness
This is from Liebesbriefe von Jesus - Loveletters from Jesus Ministry on YouTube. I ripped the audio off because it made the video too long in one area. Full video on YouTube. I try to pray this every day. I am not a Catholic, so I do not sit there and pray a related prayer which is the divine mercy chaplet. The Bible makes no mention for us as Christians to do hail Mary's. I believe in what the Bible says in 1 Timothy 2:5 KJV " For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;". Please use your discernment.

