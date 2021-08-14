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Dr. Mercola- Why I Am Deleting All Content After 48 Hours
Warrior68
Warrior68
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302 views • August 14, 2021
Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a

Bill Gates is a Psycopath
https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08

Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians
https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3

Wokeism will DESTROY civilization
https://www.brighteon.com/cd610486-cb6c-430c-ab78-0a177f89636b

Bible Prophecy Update: 01/31/21
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp42

Bible Prophecy Update: 02/07/21
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp43

Go here if you want uncensored info
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68

WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/

A must research
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html

An Inconvenient History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e28epbZQlTE

Cherokee Wisdom

An old Cherokee was teaching his grandson about life.
'A fight is going on inside me', he said to the boy. 'It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves.
One is evil - he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.
He continued. The other is good - he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.
'The same fight is going on inside you and inside every other person too.'
The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, Which wolf will win?
The old Cherokee simply replied, 'The one you feed.'



Henning Kemner



God Bless You
Keywords
vaccinegenocidecovidplandemic
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