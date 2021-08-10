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Stephan Kinsella on Intellectual Property from Freedomain Radio
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12 views • August 10, 2021
Podcast Version: http://www.fdrurl.com/kinsella1
Stephan Kinsella is an American intellectual property lawyer and libertarian legal theorist. His electronically-published works are primarily published on his blog and websites associated with the Ludwig von Mises Institute and anarcho-capitalist organizations. This is a Freedomain Radio book club discussion of one of Stephan's most popular books: "Against Intellectual Property" (linked below).
http://www.mises.org/journals/jls/15_2/15_2_1.pdf
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the Web -- http://www.freedomainradio.com
Stephan Kinsella is an American intellectual property lawyer and libertarian legal theorist. His electronically-published works are primarily published on his blog and websites associated with the Ludwig von Mises Institute and anarcho-capitalist organizations. This is a Freedomain Radio book club discussion of one of Stephan's most popular books: "Against Intellectual Property" (linked below).
http://www.mises.org/journals/jls/15_2/15_2_1.pdf
Freedomain Radio is the largest and most popular philosophy show on the Web -- http://www.freedomainradio.com
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