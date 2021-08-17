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THE UN PLANS TO STARVE US. YOU KNOW THAT RIGHT? YOU SHOULD ONLY HAVE 14 GRAMS OF THIS PER DAY
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902 views • August 17, 2021
One lousy bite per person per day is where they are headed
They are paying farmers to starve us. Your tax dollars at work to kill you:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lovRVv18OFKb/
One government, one religion and one plate at every family table.
They are paying farmers to starve us. Your tax dollars at work to kill you:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lovRVv18OFKb/
One government, one religion and one plate at every family table.
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