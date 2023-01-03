Create New Account
Apostle Paul and The Law - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Night Jan 1 2023
Son Of The Light
Published Yesterday |

Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com


Apostle Paul and The Law - Pastor Charles Lawson - Sunday Night Jan 1 2023


The Book of Galatians Establishes the Authority of Apostle Paul. Paul Would Confront Those That Insist Upon the Law When Abraham, the Father of the Faithful, Preceded Moses By Centuries. He Also Refutes Any Other Work That Man Would Try to Add to the Finished Work of Christ and Points Instead to a Consistent Walk in the Spirit.


Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org


Watch all of Pastor Charles Lawson's sermons on his website directly at http://pastorcharleslawson.org/sermons


Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/


Contact:


Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

http://pastorcharleslawson.org/contact


This is the Good News of the Gospel.


The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version


1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;


2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.


3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;


4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:


The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version


9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.


10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.

