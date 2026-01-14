BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CARTEL DE LOS SOLES: Martin Rodil On The Terrorist Regime Running Venezuela | EP 55 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan
Venezuelan Martin Rodil spent almost 20 years investigating the terrorist regime running Venezuela for DEA Special Ops. In this episode of "Going Rogue with Lara Logan," Martin Rodil outlines his two-decade-long efforts with U.S. agencies like the DEA in exposing Venezuela’s “Cartel de los Soles” - a vast criminal enterprise that laundered an estimated $2.7 trillion through oil, gold, and cocaine, while hijacking democracies and fueling the global drug trade. Rodil details the cartel's origins in a Cuba-inspired alliance between Venezuela’s regime and Colombia’s FARC, deep Iranian and Chinese involvement, its penetration into U.S. politics and election systems, and the devastating impacts of corruption and narco-terror on Venezuela and the wider hemisphere. The episode also covers the recent U.S. action against Nicolas Maduro, the regime’s remaining power players, and the high human cost inside Venezuela under cartel control.




00:00:00 The Rise of Cartel de los Soles


00:01:13 Introducing Martin Rodale


00:05:28 DOJ or DEA?


00:08:29 Focus on Venezuela


00:10:56 Investigating Chavez & Maduro


00:17:22 What Is Cartel de los Soles?


00:25:23 Military Cartel Structure


00:30:00 Trillions in Criminal Wealth


00:37:34 US Policy & Criminal Networks


00:47:00 Rigging Elections


00:58:39 China’s Hidden Role


01:05:31 Maduro’s Fall—Public Reaction


01:22:08 Life Under a Cartel


01:37:16 Iran, Venezuela & National Security


01:43:04 The Fight Continues




Paid Partnerships:




Monetary Gold

Silver Is Exploding—Position Yourself Now


Up 169% in 12 months and 782% in 20 years—silver’s momentum is


real. Don’t wait. Visit https://LaraLovesGold.com




BlockTrust IRA


Visit https://laralogancrypto.com


For a limited time, they’re offering viewers up to $2,500 in bonus crypto when you open an account.




Join our email list and support us if you can, at https://laralogan.com/




Going Rogue with Lara Logan is now available AD-FREE on Substack for our Paid Subscribers: https://laralogan.substack.com/subscribe




Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial


Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan






Venezuela


CartelDeLosSoles


Maduro


HybridWarfare


ElectionInterference




Martin Rodil, Lara Logan, Going Rogue, Cartel de los Soles, Nicolás Maduro, DEA Special Operations Division, drug trafficking, U.S. law enforcement, criminal networks, oil and gas, gold, cocaine, transnational crime, indictments, Hugo Chávez, Hezbollah, Hamas, FARC, Iranian regime, geopolitical implications, narco-state, U.S. national security, election interference, opioid epidemic, drug legalization, fentanyl, humanitarian crisis, political prisoners, corruption, independent journalism, U.S.-Cuba relations, hybrid warfare, financial crimes, drug cartels, Citgo, strategic alliances, IRGC, China, drug distribution, political influence, economic impact, witness testimonies, bipartisan efforts, criminal enterprise, drug money, public health crisis, Latin America, U.S. Treasury Department, covert operations, Venezuelan military, U.S. politics, social costs, poverty in Venezuela, international relations, security threats, sovereignty, regime change




All music licensed via Artlist.io




https://bit.ly/goingrogue-ep55

venezuelalara logangoing rogue
