CARTEL DE LOS SOLES: Martin Rodil On The Terrorist Regime Running Venezuela | EP 55 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

Venezuelan Martin Rodil spent almost 20 years investigating the terrorist regime running Venezuela for DEA Special Ops. In this episode of "Going Rogue with Lara Logan," Martin Rodil outlines his two-decade-long efforts with U.S. agencies like the DEA in exposing Venezuela’s “Cartel de los Soles” - a vast criminal enterprise that laundered an estimated $2.7 trillion through oil, gold, and cocaine, while hijacking democracies and fueling the global drug trade. Rodil details the cartel's origins in a Cuba-inspired alliance between Venezuela’s regime and Colombia’s FARC, deep Iranian and Chinese involvement, its penetration into U.S. politics and election systems, and the devastating impacts of corruption and narco-terror on Venezuela and the wider hemisphere. The episode also covers the recent U.S. action against Nicolas Maduro, the regime’s remaining power players, and the high human cost inside Venezuela under cartel control.













00:00:00 The Rise of Cartel de los Soles





00:01:13 Introducing Martin Rodale





00:05:28 DOJ or DEA?





00:08:29 Focus on Venezuela





00:10:56 Investigating Chavez & Maduro





00:17:22 What Is Cartel de los Soles?





00:25:23 Military Cartel Structure





00:30:00 Trillions in Criminal Wealth





00:37:34 US Policy & Criminal Networks





00:47:00 Rigging Elections





00:58:39 China’s Hidden Role





01:05:31 Maduro’s Fall—Public Reaction





01:22:08 Life Under a Cartel





01:37:16 Iran, Venezuela & National Security





01:43:04 The Fight Continues













