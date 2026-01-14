CARTEL DE LOS SOLES: Martin Rodil On The Terrorist Regime Running Venezuela | EP 55 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuelan Martin Rodil spent almost 20 years investigating the terrorist regime running Venezuela for DEA Special Ops. In this episode of "Going Rogue with Lara Logan," Martin Rodil outlines his two-decade-long efforts with U.S. agencies like the DEA in exposing Venezuela’s “Cartel de los Soles” - a vast criminal enterprise that laundered an estimated $2.7 trillion through oil, gold, and cocaine, while hijacking democracies and fueling the global drug trade. Rodil details the cartel's origins in a Cuba-inspired alliance between Venezuela’s regime and Colombia’s FARC, deep Iranian and Chinese involvement, its penetration into U.S. politics and election systems, and the devastating impacts of corruption and narco-terror on Venezuela and the wider hemisphere. The episode also covers the recent U.S. action against Nicolas Maduro, the regime’s remaining power players, and the high human cost inside Venezuela under cartel control.
00:00:00 The Rise of Cartel de los Soles
00:01:13 Introducing Martin Rodale
00:05:28 DOJ or DEA?
00:08:29 Focus on Venezuela
00:10:56 Investigating Chavez & Maduro
00:17:22 What Is Cartel de los Soles?
00:25:23 Military Cartel Structure
00:30:00 Trillions in Criminal Wealth
00:37:34 US Policy & Criminal Networks
00:47:00 Rigging Elections
00:58:39 China’s Hidden Role
01:05:31 Maduro’s Fall—Public Reaction
01:22:08 Life Under a Cartel
01:37:16 Iran, Venezuela & National Security
01:43:04 The Fight Continues
