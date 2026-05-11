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US Gives $3.8 Billion annual Military Aid to Israel - 'Pax Judaica', says Satanyahu
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Netanyahu wants Israel to become financially self-sufficient

The Israeli prime minister announced the next phase of "Pax Judaica," which involves cutting the $3.8 billion in annual military aid from Washington.

💬 "I've said this to President Trump, and their jaws dropped. I want to start now. I don't want to wait for the next Congress," he told CBS News.

Israel, a country that cannot defend itself without US resupply, now dreams of becoming a "superpower" — no more foreign aid or accountability, only self-sufficient genocide.

Adding, from another clip of more Gaslighting: - 

Netanyahu gaslights on Christian attacks: 'Incredible fabrications'

Major Garrett confronted the Israeli PM about:

🔶 Cardinals facing obstacles to pray on Easter
🔶 Defacement of a crucifix in Lebanon
🔶 Assault on a nun in Jerusalem
Netanyahu's response:

💬 "It's the complete opposite. It's one of those incredible fabrications. If you look at the Middle East, the only place where the Christian community has not merely survived but thrived, grew, it's in Israel."

He then pivoted to attack Arab countries, claiming Christians there have been "squished, squashed, sometimes massacred."

📹 The actual question was about documented attacks in Israel and by Israeli forces – not Arab states. But Bibi had no answer. So he changed the subject and called the evidence fake.

Arrogance, deflection, and a long history of covering up religious persecution – all in one answer.




Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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