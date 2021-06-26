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ONLY RACISTS THINK ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE RACIST
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"Let’s be clear about one obvious truth: Anyone who claims that all white people are racist is a racist. Anyone claiming that all white people are racist isn’t accurately describing anything about “all white people”, but they ARE accurately describing themselves by clearly revealing THEIR stark raving racism. The only truth that they are conveying is that THEY are anti-white racists. Even if they’re white themselves..."
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Please note that while we engage regularly on all of the social media platforms listed at our site (including those linked below), our preferred point of contact is Gab.com. We strive to read and respond to any interactions there first, so please connect with us at Gab if you haven't already. Thanks!
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