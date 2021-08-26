© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Malone Decrypts The So-Called FDA Approval of the Pfizer Injections
Follow
1
Share
Report
233 views • August 26, 2021
Steve Bannon let's Loose Dr Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA Vaccine Technology and we find they are jumping through hoops in their attempt to disguise this as an approval of the current Pfizer jabs.
Credit Steve Bannon's WarRoom and Dr Robert Malone
https://warroom.org/
Credit Steve Bannon's WarRoom and Dr Robert Malone
https://warroom.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.