© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Surprising Stats about the Corona Virus. USA, China Comparison, Alternative Perspectives of Death
Follow
2
Share
Report
160 views • September 26, 2021
Surprising Stats about the Corona Virus, USA and China Comparison, Alternative Perspectives of Death Rates
US sacrificed us to this pandemic, CBP whips Haitian asylum-seekers, the timeshare scam revamped
25 Sep, 2021 09:44
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/535795-us-pandemic-haiti-refugees/
During the course of the Covid pandemic, the failures of the US government have caused massive death and misery. But it isn’t all the fault of the government. The corporate media did their own work lying to us about what was happening. Big Pharma also played a role in misleading the American people. But it’s undeniable that the ruling class were fine making decisions that led to hundreds of thousands of deaths.
Plandemic, Compromising Our No. 1 and 2 Defense Systems are Intentional
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0CZ86p3FwSt/
Are we suppose have faith in vaccine companies when billions paid out for false claims
https://ugetube.com/watch/are-we-suppose-have-faith-in-vaccine-companies-when-billions-paid-out-for-false-claims_AxvRbmtg6iA7MSZ.html
Prescribing Death. Pharma Industrial Complex Death Wish
https://ugetube.com/watch/prescribing-death-pharma-industrial-complex-death-wish_1g4UogMpGmRcHdY.html
First Things to Consider When You Wake Up, 3 Premisses of Criminals
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/first-things-to-consider-when-you-wake-up-3-premisses-of-criminals_rpSsQ32zveH2E5P.html
Do No Harm, The Silent Pandemic, Shocking Revelation of the Pharma's Heroin Pandemic
https://ugetube.com/watch/do-no-harm-the-silent-pandemic-shocking-revelation-of-the-pharma-039-s-heroin-pandemic_F5tKtFdYMZkINIa.html
PROOF OF THE DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN, NATO LOOSES.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZV5xAXpek2PL/
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
US sacrificed us to this pandemic, CBP whips Haitian asylum-seekers, the timeshare scam revamped
25 Sep, 2021 09:44
full show here,
https://www.rt.com/shows/redacted-tonight-summary/535795-us-pandemic-haiti-refugees/
During the course of the Covid pandemic, the failures of the US government have caused massive death and misery. But it isn’t all the fault of the government. The corporate media did their own work lying to us about what was happening. Big Pharma also played a role in misleading the American people. But it’s undeniable that the ruling class were fine making decisions that led to hundreds of thousands of deaths.
Plandemic, Compromising Our No. 1 and 2 Defense Systems are Intentional
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0CZ86p3FwSt/
Are we suppose have faith in vaccine companies when billions paid out for false claims
https://ugetube.com/watch/are-we-suppose-have-faith-in-vaccine-companies-when-billions-paid-out-for-false-claims_AxvRbmtg6iA7MSZ.html
Prescribing Death. Pharma Industrial Complex Death Wish
https://ugetube.com/watch/prescribing-death-pharma-industrial-complex-death-wish_1g4UogMpGmRcHdY.html
First Things to Consider When You Wake Up, 3 Premisses of Criminals
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/first-things-to-consider-when-you-wake-up-3-premisses-of-criminals_rpSsQ32zveH2E5P.html
Do No Harm, The Silent Pandemic, Shocking Revelation of the Pharma's Heroin Pandemic
https://ugetube.com/watch/do-no-harm-the-silent-pandemic-shocking-revelation-of-the-pharma-039-s-heroin-pandemic_F5tKtFdYMZkINIa.html
PROOF OF THE DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN, NATO LOOSES.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZV5xAXpek2PL/
Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.