Surprising Stats about the Corona Virus. USA, China Comparison, Alternative Perspectives of Death

Surprising Stats about the Corona Virus, USA and China Comparison, Alternative Perspectives of Death RatesUS sacrificed us to this pandemic, CBP whips Haitian asylum-seekers, the timeshare scam revamped25 Sep, 2021 09:44full show here,During the course of the Covid pandemic, the failures of the US government have caused massive death and misery. But it isn’t all the fault of the government. The corporate media did their own work lying to us about what was happening. Big Pharma also played a role in misleading the American people. But it’s undeniable that the ruling class were fine making decisions that led to hundreds of thousands of deaths.Plandemic, Compromising Our No. 1 and 2 Defense Systems are IntentionalAre we suppose have faith in vaccine companies when billions paid out for false claimsPrescribing Death. Pharma Industrial Complex Death WishFirst Things to Consider When You Wake Up, 3 Premisses of CriminalsDo No Harm, The Silent Pandemic, Shocking Revelation of the Pharma's Heroin PandemicPROOF OF THE DEPOPULATION AND THE VICTIMS OF WW3. READING THIS GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ON HOW I WAS RIGHT. BRICS WIN, NATO LOOSES.Google has suspended me from all their products, I must of been right on,subscribe to my other channels,ugetube.com,bit chute,ceflex.orgBrighteon,153news.net,