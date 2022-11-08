Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
24-year-old Master Captain and Commercial Diver killed by VAXX poison injections
838 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 20 days ago |
Shop now

"Please excuse our erratic response to your recent phone calls and emails, we have had a family tragedy and are in total shock. Last Friday night our beautiful daughter Savanna was transported by the Coast Guard, from the super yacht on which she was a crew member, to a hospital in Brunswick, GA, where she passed away early Saturday morning. Right now just taking the next breath is difficult, but Red Boat is in the very capable hands of our loyal crew and we will be back very soon. Please continue to book online at and if you need help the quickest way to contact us is by text at 904-436-3566. Thank you for your business, your friendship, and your loyal support. Captain Tony & Miss Jennifer Palesotti"
Source:
https://redboattours.com
https://openvaers.com
https://t.me/died_suddenly/846

Mirrored - Boot Camp

Keywords
vaccinepfizersavanna palesotti

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket