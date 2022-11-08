24-year-old Master Captain and Commercial Diver killed by VAXX poison injections

"Please excuse our erratic response to your recent phone calls and
emails, we have had a family tragedy and are in total shock. Last Friday
night our beautiful daughter Savanna was transported by the Coast
Guard, from the super yacht on which she was a crew member, to a
hospital in Brunswick, GA, where she passed away early Saturday morning.
Right now just taking the next breath is difficult, but Red Boat is in
the very capable hands of our loyal crew and we will be back very soon.
Please continue to book online at and if you need help the quickest way
to contact us is by text at 904-436-3566. Thank you for your business,
your friendship, and your loyal support. Captain Tony & Miss
Jennifer Palesotti"
