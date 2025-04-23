BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children by Louise Kuo Habakus and Mary Holland
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
199 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • 1 week ago

In "Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children," authors Louise Kuo Habakus and Mary Holland present a provocative critique of the vaccine industry and government policies, arguing that mandatory vaccination infringes on fundamental human rights. The book challenges the prevailing narrative that vaccines are unequivocally safe and effective, highlighting flaws and conflicts of interest within vaccine safety science, particularly the financial incentives driving pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and medical professionals. Habakus and Holland advocate for the right to informed consent, asserting that individuals and guardians should have the autonomy to decide about vaccinations without coercion. They argue that the concept of herd immunity does not justify compulsory vaccination and emphasize the need for open dialogue and debate, urging pro-vaccine advocates to engage in public discourse. The authors also explore alternative treatments for conditions like autism, advocating for patient choice in healthcare. Ultimately, the book calls for a reevaluation of vaccination policies, urging greater transparency, accountability and respect for individual liberties in the pursuit of public health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy