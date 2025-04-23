BrightLearn - Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children by Louise Kuo Habakus and Mary Holland

In "Vaccine Epidemic: How Corporate Greed, Biased Science, and Coercive Government Threaten Our Human Rights, Our Health, and Our Children," authors Louise Kuo Habakus and Mary Holland present a provocative critique of the vaccine industry and government policies, arguing that mandatory vaccination infringes on fundamental human rights. The book challenges the prevailing narrative that vaccines are unequivocally safe and effective, highlighting flaws and conflicts of interest within vaccine safety science, particularly the financial incentives driving pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and medical professionals. Habakus and Holland advocate for the right to informed consent, asserting that individuals and guardians should have the autonomy to decide about vaccinations without coercion. They argue that the concept of herd immunity does not justify compulsory vaccination and emphasize the need for open dialogue and debate, urging pro-vaccine advocates to engage in public discourse. The authors also explore alternative treatments for conditions like autism, advocating for patient choice in healthcare. Ultimately, the book calls for a reevaluation of vaccination policies, urging greater transparency, accountability and respect for individual liberties in the pursuit of public health.





