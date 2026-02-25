Roundup: US gov't is under siege by chemical giant Bayer - Rep Thomas Massie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US government is under siege by chemical giant — Massie
Rep. Thomas Massie just went scorched earth on the executive branch, naming names and connecting dots between German Bayer, the White House, and the Supreme Court.
🔴 All three branches are "under siege by lobbyists and lawyers from a German company named Bayer."
🔴 Bayer spent over $9 million lobbying to avoid liability for Roundup herbicide damages.
🔴 "The Constitution guarantees people a trial if they've been harmed. Why are we contemplating going against the Constitution?"
The connections:
👉 The AG Pam Bondi has "opined favorably for this German company in front of the Supreme Court" on liability.
👉 The President's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and Bondi both worked for a lobbying firm that received "millions of dollars from Bayer."
Furthermore, an executive order has declared the production of this Bayer chemical a "national defense priority."
"We know why they're doing that. It's to keep them from having any liability."