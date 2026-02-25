Roundup: US gov't is under siege by chemical giant Bayer - Rep Thomas Massie

US government is under siege by chemical giant — Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie just went scorched earth on the executive branch, naming names and connecting dots between German Bayer, the White House, and the Supreme Court.

🔴 All three branches are "under siege by lobbyists and lawyers from a German company named Bayer."

🔴 Bayer spent over $9 million lobbying to avoid liability for Roundup herbicide damages.

🔴 "The Constitution guarantees people a trial if they've been harmed. Why are we contemplating going against the Constitution?"

The connections:

👉 The AG Pam Bondi has "opined favorably for this German company in front of the Supreme Court" on liability.

👉 The President's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and Bondi both worked for a lobbying firm that received "millions of dollars from Bayer."

Furthermore, an executive order has declared the production of this Bayer chemical a "national defense priority."

"We know why they're doing that. It's to keep them from having any liability."