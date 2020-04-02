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Neuralink: MAJOR Sign of the Times
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"Neuralink: MAJOR Sign of the Times"
At an event at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco late Tuesday night, Elon Musk talked about the radical advances Neuralink has made since he founded it in 2017. Remember, Neuralink is the company that is creating brain microchips as the world has never seen before.
Elon Musk, who also founded SpaceX and is the CEO of Tesla, believes AI will become an existential threat when it surpasses human intelligence by great lengths. Neuralink is the solution. To become one with AI. To become symbiotic creatures with Artificial intelligence.
The first step in this solution is the N1 SOC device that the team has been working on for the last two years. This BCI (Brain Computer Interface) consists of up to 10 microchips, which are connected to the brain through small electrodes called “threads.”
These threads are about a fourth of the diameter of a human hair, and each chip contains 1,000 of these threads. That means that the device will be connected to the brain by up to 10,000 electrodes. To put this into perspective, the FDA approved “Deep Brain Stimulation” devices, which are used to treat Parkinsons’ disease, only contain 10 electrodes.
This means that the first version of the device that Neuralink has created is already capable of 1,000 times more than the best BCI on the market today.
These electrodes are created with “read” and “write” capabilities, meaning they will be able to read our minds, and also write new information into our brains. This device is being tested successfully with monkeys, and Neuralink plans to begin human testing next year.
The short term goals are to treat various, serious brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, then to move from there to help amputees with advanced prosthetics, quadriplegics by potentially curing paralysis, the blind by restoring sight, and the deaf by restoring the ability to hear.
But Elon Musk made it abundantly clear that his overall ambition is to achieve “symbiosis with artificial intelligence;” to become “one” with AI.
We need to be looking at this news through the lens of biblical prophecy. So what does this all mean? Here is the spiritual takeaway — firstly, there is a clear parallel between this technology and the mark of the beast:
Revelation 13:16-17 (NKJV)
He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
To see this through a prophetic lens, we have to understand that Satan wants a kingdom like God’s, and he wants to be worshipped; it is the demonic parallel.
A. God will demonstrate His seal of ownership on His servants in the end days with a mark on their foreheads; Satan will do the same
B. Satan has created his own, false trinity: Satan, The antichrist, and the false prophet… which mirror God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit
C. Satan will be all-knowing through complete connectivity. In the age of singularity when AI has an IQ of over 10,000, and everything you see has a chip recording data in real-time and sending it to a global brain, The Anti-christ will know essentially when a “sparrow falls to the ground” and the “number of hairs on your head.”
D. And the promises of Neuralink sound eerily similar to the work of our Lord Jesus.
Neauralink promises to give sight to the blind, the deaf will hear, the lame will walk, those oppressed from schizophrenia, seizures, autism, or any other brain disorders will be healed! In whose name ultimately?
Doesn’t this sound like the words of Jesus?
Luke 7:19-22 (NKJV)
And John, calling two of his disciples to him, sent them to Jesus, saying, “Are You the Coming One, or do we look for another?” When the men had come to Him, they said, “John the Baptist has sent us to You, saying, ‘Are You the Coming One, or do we look for another?’ ” And that very hour He cured many of infirmities, afflictions, and evil spirits; and to many blind He gave sight. Jesus answered and said to them, “Go and tell John the things you have seen and heard: that the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, the poor have the gospel preached to them.”
We, as the body of Christ, need to be awake and aware of the signs of the times that we live in. We need to stay in the word of God and make sure that Jesus is the Lord of our lives.
The Full presentation Elon Musk gave is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-vbh3t7WVI&t=6312s
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
At an event at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco late Tuesday night, Elon Musk talked about the radical advances Neuralink has made since he founded it in 2017. Remember, Neuralink is the company that is creating brain microchips as the world has never seen before.
Elon Musk, who also founded SpaceX and is the CEO of Tesla, believes AI will become an existential threat when it surpasses human intelligence by great lengths. Neuralink is the solution. To become one with AI. To become symbiotic creatures with Artificial intelligence.
The first step in this solution is the N1 SOC device that the team has been working on for the last two years. This BCI (Brain Computer Interface) consists of up to 10 microchips, which are connected to the brain through small electrodes called “threads.”
These threads are about a fourth of the diameter of a human hair, and each chip contains 1,000 of these threads. That means that the device will be connected to the brain by up to 10,000 electrodes. To put this into perspective, the FDA approved “Deep Brain Stimulation” devices, which are used to treat Parkinsons’ disease, only contain 10 electrodes.
This means that the first version of the device that Neuralink has created is already capable of 1,000 times more than the best BCI on the market today.
These electrodes are created with “read” and “write” capabilities, meaning they will be able to read our minds, and also write new information into our brains. This device is being tested successfully with monkeys, and Neuralink plans to begin human testing next year.
The short term goals are to treat various, serious brain disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, then to move from there to help amputees with advanced prosthetics, quadriplegics by potentially curing paralysis, the blind by restoring sight, and the deaf by restoring the ability to hear.
But Elon Musk made it abundantly clear that his overall ambition is to achieve “symbiosis with artificial intelligence;” to become “one” with AI.
We need to be looking at this news through the lens of biblical prophecy. So what does this all mean? Here is the spiritual takeaway — firstly, there is a clear parallel between this technology and the mark of the beast:
Revelation 13:16-17 (NKJV)
He causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
To see this through a prophetic lens, we have to understand that Satan wants a kingdom like God’s, and he wants to be worshipped; it is the demonic parallel.
A. God will demonstrate His seal of ownership on His servants in the end days with a mark on their foreheads; Satan will do the same
B. Satan has created his own, false trinity: Satan, The antichrist, and the false prophet… which mirror God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit
C. Satan will be all-knowing through complete connectivity. In the age of singularity when AI has an IQ of over 10,000, and everything you see has a chip recording data in real-time and sending it to a global brain, The Anti-christ will know essentially when a “sparrow falls to the ground” and the “number of hairs on your head.”
D. And the promises of Neuralink sound eerily similar to the work of our Lord Jesus.
Neauralink promises to give sight to the blind, the deaf will hear, the lame will walk, those oppressed from schizophrenia, seizures, autism, or any other brain disorders will be healed! In whose name ultimately?
Doesn’t this sound like the words of Jesus?
Luke 7:19-22 (NKJV)
And John, calling two of his disciples to him, sent them to Jesus, saying, “Are You the Coming One, or do we look for another?” When the men had come to Him, they said, “John the Baptist has sent us to You, saying, ‘Are You the Coming One, or do we look for another?’ ” And that very hour He cured many of infirmities, afflictions, and evil spirits; and to many blind He gave sight. Jesus answered and said to them, “Go and tell John the things you have seen and heard: that the blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, the poor have the gospel preached to them.”
We, as the body of Christ, need to be awake and aware of the signs of the times that we live in. We need to stay in the word of God and make sure that Jesus is the Lord of our lives.
The Full presentation Elon Musk gave is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-vbh3t7WVI&t=6312s
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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